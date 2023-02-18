American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 925.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

