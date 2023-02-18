American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

