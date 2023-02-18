American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $177.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $197.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

