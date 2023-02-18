American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Trimmed by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $149.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

