American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.61. 2,711,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.