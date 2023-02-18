AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

