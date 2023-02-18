AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
NYSE AMN traded down $4.99 on Friday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.
