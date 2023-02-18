AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN traded down $4.99 on Friday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

