Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 73,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 156,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

