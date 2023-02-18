Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $3.62

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at $509,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,841,939 shares of company stock worth $2,167,323 over the last 90 days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blend Labs Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 195.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blend Labs by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.76 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.