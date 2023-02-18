Analysts Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price at $42.07

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Braze to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze during the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

