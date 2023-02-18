Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $99.89

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5,179.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 107,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

