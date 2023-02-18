Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $99.89

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.89.
EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.
Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
Featured Stories
