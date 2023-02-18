Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $41.36

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.2 %

GFL stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 555.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.