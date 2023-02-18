Analyzing NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW)

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Rating) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 and NeoGenomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BioNano Genomics Inc. WT EXP 082123 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 $25.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics $484.33 million 3.63 -$8.35 million ($1.32) -10.54

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $18.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.04%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123.

Profitability

This table compares BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics -32.88% -9.46% -5.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Inc. WT EXP 082123 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics Inc. WT EXP 082123 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.