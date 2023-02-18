Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANDHF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

