Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$57.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

AND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND opened at C$48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.97.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

