Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CIEN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
