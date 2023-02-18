Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

