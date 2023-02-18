Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $560,490.19 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.