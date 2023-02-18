Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after purchasing an additional 109,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.