Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.