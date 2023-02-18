Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.68.
Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
See Also
