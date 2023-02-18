AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.81.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,204,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,407,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

