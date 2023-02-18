Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 728,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,766,000 after buying an additional 164,564 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

