Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 121.03%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

ARCH stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

