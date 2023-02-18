Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.