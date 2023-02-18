Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Raised to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Arcimoto Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FUV stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 930.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 95,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares during the last quarter.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Articles

