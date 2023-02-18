Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

