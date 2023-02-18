Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Down 3.7%

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 604,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 514,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Artemis Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £18.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.