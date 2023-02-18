ASD One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. ASD has a market capitalization of $39.31 million and $2.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00215862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,689.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0578653 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,643,504.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

