Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.90 million.

Avantax stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

