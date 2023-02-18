Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Avient Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avient by 280.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

