Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.32).
Aviva Stock Down 0.0 %
LON AV opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.33. The company has a market capitalization of £12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.