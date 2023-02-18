Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.32).

LON AV opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.33. The company has a market capitalization of £12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,655.45).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

