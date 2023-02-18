Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,778 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

