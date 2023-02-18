Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.14 on Friday, reaching $213.88. 46,588,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,862,564. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.