Aviva PLC Purchases 25,483 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $41,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after acquiring an additional 760,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,472,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,722,000 after acquiring an additional 642,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,759,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 595,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

