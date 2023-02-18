Aviva PLC Sells 24,324 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $43,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,678,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,475. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

