Aviva PLC Sells 8,819 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCD traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

