Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €25.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €25.42 ($27.33) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €34.18 ($36.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. The stock has a market cap of $809.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.91.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

