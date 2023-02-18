Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after buying an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.