Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

