Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 32,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

About Ballard Power Systems

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

