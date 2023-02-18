Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Bally’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.94. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bally’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Bally’s by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

