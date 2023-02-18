Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
Banco BPM Company Profile
