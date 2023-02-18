Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.