Bank of America Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $72.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.86.

DoorDash stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.46.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

