Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €1.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.72) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.72) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.94) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Ceconomy stock opened at €3.74 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.74. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.74 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €8.00 ($8.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

