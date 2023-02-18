Barclays Begins Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

