Barclays Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

