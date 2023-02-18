Barclays Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $45.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

