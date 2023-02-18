Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.
Shares of B traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 356,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
