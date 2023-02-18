Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of B traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 356,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

