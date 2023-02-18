Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services comprises approximately 5.0% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BBSI opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

