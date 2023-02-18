Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $460.38 million and $29.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,096,771 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
