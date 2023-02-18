Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,390 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.97.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

